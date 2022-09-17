BMO Capital Markets Trims Roots (TSE:ROOT) Target Price to C$4.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$128.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23. Roots has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$3.95.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

