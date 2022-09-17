BNP Paribas Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Down 0.6 %

L’Oréal stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.