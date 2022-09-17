Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $410,654.41 and $39.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

