Bogged Finance Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Bogged Finance has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

