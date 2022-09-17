Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $353.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

