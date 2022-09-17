Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

