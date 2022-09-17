Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 200 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Booking Stock Down 4.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,914.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,045.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.