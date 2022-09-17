Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,914.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,045.39.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

