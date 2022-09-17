Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Boqii Stock Performance

BQ opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Boqii has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Boqii alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boqii

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.