Boson Protocol Hits Market Cap of $22.30 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $2.65 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

