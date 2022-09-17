Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Frank H. Kenan II Sells 10,790 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 5.4 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

