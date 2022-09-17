Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE BXP opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

