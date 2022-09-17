Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
NYSE BXP opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
