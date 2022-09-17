BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Down 61% Over Last 7 Days

BoutsPro (BOUTS) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 61% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $15,156.18 and $42.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages.The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

