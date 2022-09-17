BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.30 on Friday. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

