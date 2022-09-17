Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $18.07

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 312,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

