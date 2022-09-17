Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$80.62

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Insiders have sold a total of 38,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,837 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.69 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.22108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.