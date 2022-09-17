Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $69.57

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

