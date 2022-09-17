Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target at $59.50

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.