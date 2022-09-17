Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $11.44

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AG stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
