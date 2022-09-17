Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $26.72

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $259,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 60.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

IRT opened at $18.84 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

