Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PSN opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

