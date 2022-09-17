Brokerages Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT at $69.20

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCOTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

