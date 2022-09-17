Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $216.21

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.