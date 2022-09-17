Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $216.21

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
