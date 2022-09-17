Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT at $744.67

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $744.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.13) to GBX 733 ($8.86) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

