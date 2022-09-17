Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $18.89

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stock Up 1.4 %

WU opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.



