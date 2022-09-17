Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $111.58

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

