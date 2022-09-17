Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $4.14

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UWM to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in UWM by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in UWM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $341.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

