Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $3.23 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $247.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

