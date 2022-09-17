Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $242.97

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.97.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $152.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.52. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

