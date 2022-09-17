Brokers Issue Forecasts for H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for H.I.S. in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for H.I.S.’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $15.41 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

