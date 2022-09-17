Brokers Set Expectations for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke DSM’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

