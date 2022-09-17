BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$114.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.50.

BRP Price Performance

DOO opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.19. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$125.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

