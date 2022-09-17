BSClaunch One Day Volume Reaches $138.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $13,825.91 and approximately $138.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
Receive News & Updates for BSClaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSClaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.