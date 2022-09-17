BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.