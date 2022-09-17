BTIG Research Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $105.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

NYSE TWLO opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,077,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

