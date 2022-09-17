Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $436.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $78,420.52 and approximately $436.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
