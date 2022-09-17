Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $436.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $78,420.52 and approximately $436.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

