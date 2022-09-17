Burger Swap Trading Up 22.3% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Burger Swap was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting.The BURGER token started out with an infinite supply. However, community members decided to cap the maximum supply to 21,000,000 BURGER.BURGER tokens can only be mined by providing liquidity. Every block produces 40 Burger tokens, holder share is based on liquidity he is providing.The number of tokens produced per block can be changed by the community through voting. But there is a range created to keep a healthy state of the protocol, meaning the upper limit is set at 120 BURGER per block and the lower limit is set at 1 BURGER per block.”

