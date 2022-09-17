Burp (BURP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $261,711.15

Burp (BURP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Burp has a market cap of $261,711.15 and $55,608.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Burp coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,999.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065550 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077742 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp (BURP) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

