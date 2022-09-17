Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,775 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.