Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.54. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.