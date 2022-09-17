BUZZCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,680.96 and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Source Blockchain non-profit Implementation Creating a Sustainable BUZZ in Bee Farming and Cryptocurrency. It is our MISSION to innovate in the Organic Bee Farming sector, creating a foundation for a global network powered by the latest blockchain technology. Our BC-HMD™ and the BC-QMM™ devices will power the BC-HMN™ (Hive Mind Network) to increase global awareness in the way beehives are maintained and monitored.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

