Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Cut to €16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Buzzi Unicem Trading Down 0.8 %

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

