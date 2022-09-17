BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,400 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the August 15th total of 484,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

BYD Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BYD has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Get BYD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on BYD in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.