CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $37.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.28.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

CAE stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. CAE has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

