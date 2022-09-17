Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

