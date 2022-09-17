California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Financial Analysis

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.09 billion 1.81 $436.63 million ($1.15) -29.61 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.24 $36.23 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Air Lease pays out -64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease -4.99% 7.88% 1.92% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Lease and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Lease presently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.67%. Given Air Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

Air Lease beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a fleet of 382 aircraft, including 278 narrowbody aircraft and 104 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

