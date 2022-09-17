Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $8.86 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $12,369.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ahoolee (AHOO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

