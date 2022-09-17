Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

