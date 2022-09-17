Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBNK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

