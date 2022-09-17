Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBNK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Capital Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
