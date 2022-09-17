Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

